Caldwell County Sheriff’s Enhances Public Safety During CTR Weekend

Lockhart, TX

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team played a pivotal role in ensuring public safety during the 52nd Annual Chisholm Trail Roundup held from June 12–14 at Lockhart City Park.

This three-day celebration, a cornerstone of Caldwell County’s summer calendar, attracted thousands of visitors and featured events such as the award-winning rodeo, live entertainment, a carnival, food and craft vendors, and a grand parade.

Operating from the emergency management command post, the Drone Team assisted law enforcement and emergency services in maintaining a safe environment for attendees. Their efforts were instrumental in enhancing situation awareness and supporting public safety operations throughout the event.

Sheriff Mike Lane commended the Drone Team’s professionalism and dedication, stating, “Their contributions were invaluable in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community during this significant event.”

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to leveraging innovative technology to enhance public safety and looks forward to continuing its support for future community events.