Lizabeth Ann Martinez Share:







July 10, 1960 – December 3, 2025

Lizabeth Ann Martinez, 65, of Dale, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Visitation is Wednesday, December 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. The funeral service is Thursday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at Cheapside Presbyterian Church, followed by interment at Bellevue Cemetery in Cheapside, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.