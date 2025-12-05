Nicolas Lujan, III Share:







Fabens, Texas gave the world a true original on July 11th, 1952, Nicolas Lujan III., a man who somehow managed to be both the most stubborn and the most lovable person in every room he entered.

In 1977, Nick married the love of his life, Rosa Mendoza. Together they built a family full of heart, humor, and a healthy dose of friendly chaos. He is survived by his four children: Blanca, Nick IV., Monica, and Lorianne — all of whom inherited at least one of his signature traits: his sense of humor, his strength, his ornery attitude, his big heart, or his stubbornness. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Sierra, Robert, Aliyah, Patience, Ava, Maddex, Emery, Jessy, Maddison and great grandson Leon.

Nick loved baseball with the intensity of a man who believed the Yankees were God’s favorite team. He was a lifelong fan and proudly wore his Yankees cap through every season — good, bad, and “don’t talk to me right now.” When he wasn’t yelling at the TV during a game, he was out riding his motorcycle, playing softball, or with his family.

He lived loudly, laughed often, and loved his family with everything he had. While we’re pretty sure he’s already reorganizing Heaven’s softball roster, we also know he’s watching over us, probably with a Yankees game on in the background.

Nick leaves behind memories that will make us smile forever, stories that will be told for generations, and the comforting knowledge that he’s finally somewhere where the Yankees never lose.

Rest easy, Nick.

Family will receive family and friends on December 10, 2025, from 5-8pm with a Rosary reciting at 6pm at McCurdy Funeral Home.