October 7, 1968 – December 3, 2025

Feliberta “Bertha” Molina, 57, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Visitation is Thursday, December 11 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. The funeral service is Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.