Lions show fight against undefeated Alamo Heights

Lockhart’s offensive firepower was once again on display Friday night — this time against state-ranked Alamo Heights — but the Lions ultimately fell short on the road against the undefeated DIstrict 15-5A-2 team, 49-35.

The Lions’ defense was stingy in the first quarter. The Mules (9-0, 4-0) needed almost the full 12 minutes to get on the board, scoring on a nine-yard James Sobey pass to Logan Pittman, giving them a 7-0 lead.

But the Lions were firing on all cylinders on offense in the second quarter, taking just three minutes to even the score with a run by Lions quarterback Ashton Dickens.

Alamo Heights ultimately showed why they sit atop the district standings, taking a 42-16 lead into halftime, but Lockhart, which has been mathematically eliminated from postseason play, was far from done with the Mules, swinging at the likely eventual district champs until the final bell sounded and closing out the game with a 19-0 run.

Down 49-16 in the fourth quarter, Dickens found Lockhart wide receiver Diante Jackson for a 33-yard pass with 10 minutes left to play, and the rally was on.

The Lions scored two more times in the final frame: a 15-yard run by tailback Sean McKinney to cut the Mules’ advantage to 49-28, and a 21-yard catch by wide receiver Tay Andrews that cut Alamo Heights’ lead to 14 with under a minute to play.

The Lions tried an onside kick after Andrews’ touchdown, but Alamo Heights quickly recovered, killing Lockhart’s late rally.

In other district action, Medina Valley claimed its second district win, beating Tivy 21-17, and Boerne-Champion edged Floresville 35-28 to keep its stronghold on the runner up position.

Four teams from 15-5A-2 will advance to the playoffs. Alamo Heights, Boerne-Champion, Medina Valley and Floresville would play in the postseason if the regular season ended tonight.

The Lions close the season at home against Boerne Champion on Friday night.