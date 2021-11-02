Grady Keenan to release new CD at The PEARL Share:







From staff reports

Lockhart country musician Grady Keenan will host a CD release party at The PEARL on First Friday, taking the stage with the Keen Country Band from 8-10 p.m.

Ronda Reagan, owner of The PEARL, said she had listened to Keenan’s newest CD, Texas Raised Redneck, and had positive things to say about the songwriter’s proprietary blend of country, gospel and blues.

“We are blessed to have him living here in Lockhart and performing his music thru-out the county at many venues, especially The PEARL,” Reagan said. “We’ve promoted him and his music for the past five to six years. We attribute our success in being named the “Best Live Music Venue” in Caldwell County for the last three years in part to Keen Country Band’s performances at The PEARL.”

Keenan’s accolades include receiving the Akademia Music Award for crafting the Best Song in the category of country music. and exhilarating addition to the thriving Country music scene in the country.

With his new single featured on the TCMA’s Best Texas Country Picks Volume 3 of 2020, “Texas Raised Redneck”, Keenan is looking forward to experimenting with the many genres he is well-versed in, exhibiting his own versatility.

As part of his band, the Keen Country Band, Grady Keenan has crafted stunning singles, written by him and partner Don Carter. Playing a wide-ranging mix of diverse genres, Keenan and his band have amassed massive support from fans of all ages.

An avid percussionist, Keenan has played music since he was 9 years old.

The up-and-coming artist later chose to reside in Louisiana and continued playing in the ARK-LA–TX tri-state area.

Keenan has performed and written with icons such as Donny Carter, Fred Carter Jr. and Tracy Lawrence.

Keenan was officially nominated by the Akademia executive team for The Akademia 2021 Rising Star Award for perseverance in the field of music.