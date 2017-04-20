Jerald Gene Williams, Jr.

Jerald G. Williams, Jr., of Sarasota, Fla. went home to the Lord on April 1, 2017 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born March 25, 1963 in Wausau, Wis. to Jerald Gene Williams, Sr. and Evelyn (St. Claire) Williams. Jerry missed his mother’s birthday by a matter of hours.

Jerry spent several childhood years with his grandparents, the late Carl E. Williams, Sr., and Rose (Kujawski) at Williams Dairy Farm in Edgar, Wis., where he was loving spoiled by his aunts Dawn (Williams) Hernandez and the late Judy (Williams) Miller.

He will always be remembered as the little blonde boy with big sad eyes. He was a child abuse survivor at the hands of his mother.

Jerry took up piano and ballet where he could express his feelings in song or dance. For a time he lived in Pflugerville, Texas, and danced with Ballet Austin. He and his father were extremely close.

Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Williams; grandparents Carl and Rose (Kujawski) Williams; his beloved Aunt Judy; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his father, Jerald G. Williams, Sr. of Doral, Fla.; special friend and caregiver Andrea Page, of Sarasota; sisters Robin and Lisa Garski and Abbi Williams, of Stevens Point, Wis.; brothers James Williams, of Stevens Point, and Kurt Lloyd, of Marshfield, Wis.; aunts, Dawn (Francisco Donjuan) Hernandez of Dale, Texas, Louise (Glenn) Pilgrim, of Pilager, Min., Dorothy (Alan) Roerig, Kaukauna, Wis., Bernie (Jim) Kempf, of Waupaca, Wis., Angeline Williams, of Round Lake, Ill., and Audrey Williams, Riverview Fla.; uncles, Myron (Beverly) Williams, of Marshfield, Wis., and Tom Miller, of Edgar, Wis., as well as numerous other family members and friends.