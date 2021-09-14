Juaquina R. Juarez Share:







Juaquina R. Juarez, 93, was called to her eternal resting place on September 7, 2021. She entered this world on August 16, 1928 in Niederwald, Texas, born to Donaciano and Guadalupe Ramirez.She was preceded in death by her husband Macario Juarez. Juaquina is survived by Numerous Nieces and Nephews and 3 Sisters-in-law Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (80 S. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, Texas) with the funeral mass following at 10:00 a.m.