Hector Ricardo Villarreal Ortega, 79, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on September 4, 2021. He entered this world on March 11, 1942, born to Ernesto and Maria del Socorro Villarreal Ortega. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria Villarreal. Mr. Villarreal Ortega is survived by his daughter Violet Reyna; son-in-law Henry Reyna; daughter Mary Perez; son-in-law Andrew Perez; daughter Angela Salinas; son-in-law Carlos Salinas; sister Juanita Alcala Villarreal; sister Betty Villarreal; sister Rossy Villarreal; grandson Don Anthony Salinas; grandson Brandon Salinas; grandson Justin Plante; grandson Jacob Plante; grandson Isaac Perez; granddaughter Mariceli Perez; grandson Damien Salinas; grandson Joe Salinas; great-grandson Don Anthony Salinas, Jr.; great-granddaughter Kiara Salinas; great-grandson Brandon Salinas, Jr.; great-grandson Damien Salinas, Jr.; great-granddaughter Mia Salinas.

Services pending.