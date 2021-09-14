Jim Key Newcomer Share:







Jim Key Newcomer, 54, passed away in a tragic accident on September 11, 2021, in New Braunfels, TX. He was born May 2, 1967, in San Antonio Texas, the son of the late Earl Kenneth Newcomer Jr. and Mary Louise Key Berry.

Jim played football at Olle Middle School in Alief, Texas where he was a much respected and sometimes feared defensive lineman. Jim attended Alief High School and worked several jobs when he became a master at window tinting. Jim obtained his Commercial Driver’s License shortly after he helping his brother move to Colorado. Driving dump trucks and 18 wheelers in the Rocky Mountains was one of his loves and a source of hair-raising stories. The winter of 2003 he met Ludmila (Mila) Viera when they both worked at a ski resort. They were married shortly thereafter and were forever inseparable. While married, Jim operated heavy wreckers on the stretch of I-70 that includes the Eisenhower Tunnel where literally saved the lives of several drivers on those roads. In 2005 they moved to Texas, and to Dale, TX in 2014. They welcomed daughter Myla Key Viera Newcomer in 2016.

Jim also had an international side. He quickly learned to speak Portuguese after just a few visits to Brazil to visit his wife’s family and friends. Jim made many friends while in Brazil, as he did everywhere he went. Jim was there for so many of his friends when they needed someone. He was selfless and an interminable source of hope. Jim was a ray of sunshine, with a big smile, hearty laugh, and fearless spirit. Family was his primary focus and his source of joy.

Jim was employed by Livengood Feeds in Lockhart, TX, as a truck driver. He had many friends at Livengood. He was much loved and respected by his customers. His neighbors became an extended family who have been incredibly supportive during this difficult time.

Survivors include wife of 18 years Mila Vieira Newcomer and daughter Myla Key Vieira Newcomer (Dale, TX), brother Earl Kenneth Newcomer III and wife Beth (Sealy, TX), mother Mary Louise Key Berry (Sealy, TX), aunts Lucy Key Price (Lago Vista, TX), Marian Key Barclay (Scottsboro, AL), cousins Gregory A. Price (San Marcos, TX), Douglas H. Barclay III (Christie), Karen Barclay Hughes (David), Alan Key Barclay (Susan), mother-in-law Sirlei Vieira (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), sister-in-law Camilla Aisenghart (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, nephew David Aisenghart (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), and many other caring extended family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, Sept. 18, at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart, TX 78644, phone 512-398-4791.