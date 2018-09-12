Jovita Castillo Share:







Jovita Castillo, 84, was called home to our Lord on Thursday, September 6, 2018 in Lockhart, Texas.

Born on February 15, 1934, to Abundio and Sebastiana Castillo. Jovita, to all that knew her, was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of all. In her last days, Jovita’s devout faith was seen by all who walked with her on her journey home.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed her time as devoted member of the Guadalupanos.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abundio and Sebastiana; sister, Eloisa and brother, Armando.

She is survived by her brothers, Amado (Ute)- Kempner, TX, Arthur- Pensacola, FL, Cristobal (Virginia)-Lockhart, TX, Gilbert (Ramona)- Lockhart, TX, Joe (Lupe)- San Marcos, TX; 20 nephews and nieces, numerous great-nephews and nieces and close extended family.

Visitation was from noon-6 p.m., Sunday, September 9 at the DeLeon’s Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. A recitation of the holy Rosary began at 7 p.m. Sunday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 10th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lockhart.

Pallbearers, Andrew Cortez, Darwin Castillo, Gabriel Bravo, Joe Rene Castillo, John G. Castillo, Matthew Moya, Michael Moya and Nick Strey

The family would like to THANK the staffs of Texas Oncology-San Marcos, Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center-Lockhart and Hospice who assisted Jovita throughout her journey.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Jovita-Castillo