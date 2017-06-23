Margaret Raemsch

Margaret Vinklarek Raemsch, 94, of Smithville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Margaret was born to the late Alex and Frances (Mares) Vinklarek on March 23, 1923, in Cistern, Texas. Margaret was one of nine children raised on the family farm in Cistern. She attended and completed eight years at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Elementary School in Cistern and enjoyed playing on the school volleyball team.

After eight years of school, Margaret continued working with her siblings on the family farm. She met and married the love of her life, Gilbert J. Raemsch, of Smithville, on Feb. 19, 1946. The couple settled at Alum Creek and began farming and ranching and raising their children.

Margaret was a member of St Paul’s Catholic Church in Smithville. She was an honorary member of the SPJST Organization in Smithville. She loved gardening, preserving and canning, sewing, cooking, going to dances and being with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Gilbert J. Raemsch; one son, Ronald Thomas Raemsch; three sisters and one brother.

She is survived by nine children: Gilbert Wayne and Nancy Raemsch, of Holland; Dan and Chris Raemsch, of Austin; Francie and Trent Baird, of Bastrop; Margie Raemsch, of Austin; Tommy and Phyllis Raemsch, of Lockhart; Gary and Leigh Raemsch, of Cedar Creek; Veronica and Earl Mutchink, of Smithville; Robbie and Connie Raemsch, of Cedar Creek; and Bernie and Becky Raemsch, of Bastrop. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren (with one on the way in August); one brother and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 204 Mills Street, Smithville, Texas 78957.

A viewing was held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 and the Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, Smithville, Texas. Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Smithville. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Smithville, Texas.