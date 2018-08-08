Velda Faye Schuelke Share:









Velda Faye Schuelke, 84, of Lago Vista passed away on July 30 in the arms of her loving family. She was born March 31, 1934 in Lockhart, Texas to Viola and Riley King. Velda grew up in McMahan and Lockhart. In 1952, she married her high school sweetheart Lee Schuelke, with whom she had a wonderful partnership both on the dance floor and in life for 66 years. Most of their years were spent in Austin, but as retirement neared they moved to their home on the lake where friends and family were always welcomed for fish fries, barbeques, and dock parties.

Velda worked as a graphic artist at Steck Vaughn, Hart Graphics and G&S Typesetters for 30 years before retiring. She helped organize the women in her department and represented them in negotiating for better wages and benefits. Velda loved to sew and craft, she could turn her hand to anything from painting to restoring furniture. She loved reading, and as she would put it, ‘puttering around’. Velda also enjoyed the outdoors and took special delight in the winged guests that showed up daily at her hummingbird and bird feeders. Her faith provided her with comfort throughout her life and especially during her battle with cancer.

Velda will be deeply missed by her husband, Lee Schuelke; sister, Betty Parrish; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna Magnuson (Ron), and Rhonda Pfluger (Tim); grandchildren, Tristan Magnuson and Michelle ‘Liz’ Pfluger. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Community Church in Lago Vista. Donations can be made to Rolling Hills Community Church, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or Patient Advocate Foundation. Florist: Cedar Park Florist.

