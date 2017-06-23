William Voigt, Sr.

William “Bill” Thomas Voigt, Sr., 84, of Lockhart, Texas passed away peacefully on June 20, 2017, after a battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully with his children at his bedside. He was born on Jan. 29, 1933 in Jourdantan, Texas, to Sam and Ella Nite Voigt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Shirley Carlene Voigt; his son, William Thomas Voigt, Jr.; two sisters, Gladys Boling and Luella Duran; and four brothers: Walter Voigt, Charlie Voigt, Orbin Voigt and Clifton Voigt.

He is survived by one son, Russell Voigt and wife, Sheila, of Houston; two daughters, Lynette Richter and husband, Nick, of Luling and Sandra Voigt of Lockhart; one sister, Helen Franks, of Tilmon; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, with two additional great-grandchildren on the way.

Family will receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Clopton officiating. Interment will be held at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan.

In lieu of flowers family would like memorials to be made to Cima Hospice, 300 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.