Octaviano Sanchez Longoria of Lockhart, TX passed away on Sunday December 20, 2020 at the age of 74.

He is preceded in death by his parents Preciliano and Eulalia Longoria, and son Johnny Alvarado Longoria 1993. He is survived by his children Angie Longoria, Joe Angel Alvarado Longoria, Laura Longoria Lara, and Cindy Longoria Gonzalez; 10 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids.

Octaviano will be greatly missed by his family, dear friends and loving community.

A visitation was held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at McCurdy Funeral Home with Funeral service at 11:00 AM also at McCurdy Funeral Home and burial followed at Assumption Cemetery in Austin, TX 78704 3650 S. IH 35

