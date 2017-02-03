Letters – PRIDE chair thanks community

To the Editor:

District 1 PRIDE Neighborhood Association would like to thank everyone who contributed to and participated in this year’s annual March honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as the following reception luncheon at Cedar Hall.

As always, we are greatly indebted to all of the support and assistance provided by City of Lockhart personnel and staff, who once again helped everything go safely and smoothly. We are also eternally grateful to the many longtime local businesses that have repeatedly contributed time and money to help underwrite the event, as well as the Caldwell County Republican Party, one of our newest event donors who unfortunately donated too late to be recognized on the event brochure but are appreciated none-the-less. Now entering into our fifteenth year, the March continues to steadily grow and we would not be able to do it without the community’s continued support. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

District 1 PRIDE is now also starting to make plans for this year’s annual Juneteenth picnic, which will again be a free day of family fun and festivities held in the City Park. We would like to invite anyone interested in either joining PRIDE or just helping out to contact either myself at (512) 665-7604, or Beverly Anderson at (512) 665-7853, and look forward to having yet another festive, relaxed, and wonderful turnout.

Sincerely,

Frank Gomillion, 2017 Chairman

District 1 PRIDE