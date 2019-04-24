Pedro “Pete” Partida Share:







Pedro “Pete” Partida ,93, of Lockhart, passed away on April 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Apolinar and Angelita Velasquez Partida, brothers: Rodolfo Partida and Apolinar Partida Jr. He is survived by his sister Victoria Partida Garcia, nephews Atanacio Partida and Horacio Partida and many numerous nieces, nephews and also many cousins and friends. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 9:30 am and Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lockhart, TX.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com 512-398-4791

