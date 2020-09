Peter Hernandez Share:







Peter Hernandez, 61, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on August 22, 2020. He entered this world on August 18, 1959 in El Paso, Texas, born to Jose and Andrea Hernandez.

Mr. Hernandez was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Andrea Hernandez and a brother, Eduardo Hernandez.

He is survived by his son Pete Hernandez and wife, Melissa Hernandez; son Mark Hernandez and wife, Grace Archuleta; grandchildren, Isaiah Hernandez, Olivia Hernandez, Alyssa Saavedra Hernandez, Jacob Granado, Joshua Chambers, Jasmine Chambers, Deztany Archuleta, Jaden Chambers; sister Maria T. Robinson; brother Jose M. Hernandez Jr.; sister Sylvia Hernandez; brother Raul Hernandez; brother Jaime Hernandez; brother Luis G. Hernandez; brother Roberto Hernandez; sister Laura E. Dominguez. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held on Monday, August 31, 2020, 7:00 pm. at DeLeon Funeral Home Chapel, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/peter-hernandez