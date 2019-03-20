Phillip Ruiz Torres Share:







Phillip Ruiz Torres of Lockhart, Texas, born February 14, 1964 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 15, 2019. He was preceded in his death by his parents Jose H Torres and Olga Ruiz Torres, brother Florentino (Pete) Torres, nephew Richard Anthony Mendez, niece Sabrina Denae Torres, and Angel Saldana-his granddaughter.

Phillip is survived by his brother Joe and his wife Kathy Torres of Houston, sister Janie Torres of Lockhart, sister Mary and her husband Kevin Cain of Lockhart, brother Frank and his wife Maria of Kyle, brother Hector and his wife Rosie of Lockhart, his brother Larry and his wife Rosanne of Lockhart.

Phillip is survived by his daughter Ashley Marie Torres of Portland, Oregon, son Jacob Torres of Lockhart, son Phillip Torres Jr of Lockhart, and daughter Danielle Kay Torres of Lockhart. Phillip was blessed to have grandchildren, Mario Anthony Reyes, Lexii Marie Torres, Kaylee Rose Romero, Sophia Grace Torres, Makayla Rose Torres, and Angelica Kay Torres. He is also survived by his best friend his chihuahua Chulo!

He is also survived by his niece April Vanessa Mendez of Buda, Lisa and her husband Donnie Stern of Lockhart, Pete Troy Torres of Lockhart, Brian Torres of Lockhart, Mark Torres of Lockhart, Theresa Torres of Lockhart, Lee and his wife Tasha Cain of Kyle, Jose Daniel Torres of Austin, Daniel and his wife Lola Torres, Tim Torres of Lockhart, Adam Torres of Lockhart, Audrey Torres of Lockhart, Diego and his wife Amber of Mineral Wells, Dulce Torres of Kyle, and Frankie Torres of Kyle.

Pallbearers: Jacob Torres, Adam Torres, Ernie Gonzales, Kevin Cain, Tommy Anderson, and Rubelino Fuentes.

Honorary Pallbearer: Jonah Anthony Hernandez, and Phillip Torres Jr.

Phillip was always a hard worker he worked as an Iron worker for over 35 years. Phillip was the type of person that would literally give you the shirt off his back. Phillip loved spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed cooking Bar-B-Que, listening to good music and riding his Motorcycle around town. Phillip will be remembered as the life of the party, for having a big heart, and the love that he shared for all. His family is extremely heart broken and will be missed by everyone.

The family would like to thank the staff of Seton Medical Center for their hard work and hospitality, they would also like to express their gratitude for his sister Janie Torres for her selfless unconditional love of her brother.

Services will be held on Tuesday March 19, visitation will be at Deleon Funeral Home In Lockhart starting at 830am. The Holy Rosary will begin at 12pm at Deleon Funeral Home in Lockhart. Mass officiated by Father Albert Ruiz will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 512-376-6200.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Phillip-Ruiz-Torres