Richard Dale Spillmann went to be with the Lord on August 8th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born April 21,1945 on his parents’ dairy farm in south Travis County. As the youngest of five children, Richard attended Travis High School and was active in the Creedmoor 4-H Club. He was the recipient of the Travis County 4-H Gold Star Award.

Richard graduated from Texas A & M University in 1967 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. After college he returned to his roots at the dairy. Richard married Lexine Bohls on June 9, 1973 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville. Their families knew one another through 4-H and Farm Bureau events. Richard once served as a director of the Travis County Farm Bureau. Although he quit milking in 1996, he continued raising beef cattle and never really retired.

Richard had a knack for telling it like he saw it. There was no sugar coating, except on donuts. His favorite topic was economics, but he always loved a good joke.

He dearly loved his grandchildren, giving them big hugs, enjoying Gator rides around the farm, and lavishing them with BBQ, ice cream, and donuts. “Grandpa” became quite the babysitter when Grandma wasn’t available, and looked forward to the family expanding.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Spillmann; brother Frederick George Spillmann; brother-in-law Joe Armstrong; and sister-in-law Jane Spillmann.

Richard will be dearly missed by his wife, Lexine; daughter Trisha (& Scott) Trcka of Dallas, son Justin (& Shelly) Spillmann of New Braunfels, and daughter Kelsey (& Damon) Miller of Crawford; sister Alice Joyce Armstrong of Vaiden, Mississippi, brother Emil (& Beverly) Spillmann of San Antonio, brother Charles “Doug” Spillmann of Lockhart, and sister-in-law Charlene Spillmann of Niederwald; grandchildren Ashlyn, Trevor, & Haley Trcka; Rhett Spillmann; and Chaison and Kayleigh Miller.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5-7 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. A graveside service will occur on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas beginning at 10 AM with Pastor Wally Schievelbein presiding. Honorary pallbearers are nephews David Armstrong, Steve Armstrong, Tim Armstrong, Douglas Dale Spillmann, Landon Spillmann, Daryl Spillmann, and Danny Spillmann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Travis County 4-H Scholarship Fund in memory of Richard Spillmann (c/o Violet Alexander 7411 Albert Road, Austin, TX 78745-6105) or to a charity of your choice.

