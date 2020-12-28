Richard Moya Share:







Mr. Richard G. Moya, 78, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle was called to his eternal resting place on December 14, 2020. He entered this world on January 18, 1942 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Florentino and Petra Moya.



He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Socorro R. Moya, son, Richard Matthew Moya, sister, Estella Moya, and brothers, Manuel Moya, Rudy Moya, Robert Moya, and Joe Moya.



During his life, Mr. Moya attended and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1962. Mr. Moya worked for the Lockhart Independent School District as an attendance officer, and retired in 2002, after serving 28 years. He was a member of LULAC, La Raza Unida, Lockhart Pan American Golf Association, the Lockhart City Council, and a founding member of the United Mexican Americans for Progress. He strived to create a positive change within the Hispanic and greater Lockhart community. Mr. Moya served and was honorably discharged from the Texas Army National Guard in 1968.



Mr. Moya is survived by his wife, Frances Moya; daughter Christine Moya-Martinez (Bonifacio), daughter Elisa Milene Moya- Mireles (Santiago), daughter-in-law Estelle Williams-Moya, granddaughters, Jordan Alayne Rivera (Gregory), Camryn Elise Martinez, Sabrina Williams; grandsons Garrett Allen Mireles, Richard Andrew Malik Moya; step-son Mark Peralez (Andrea); step-daughter Marisol Lilly (Lawrence); grandsons Aiden Mark, Evan Mark and Nathan Mark Peralez; granddaughters Catherine Frances & MaLise Lilly, Alexis Ortiz; sister Geneva M. Sanchez (Joe). Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, also at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Burial followed at St. Mary of the Visitation Cemetery.



We respectfully request that those who attend services of Mr. Moya wear a face covering and social distance per guidelines. The family would like to thank you for your prayers and support during this time. Your shared memories, comforting condolences, and gestures of love are truly appreciated.



To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/richard-moya