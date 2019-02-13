Richard “Wally” Wallsmith Share:







Richard “Wally” Wallsmith passed from his earthly life on February 4, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born March 16, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He was the son of Eugene and Harriett V. Wallsmith. He grew up in Luling, Texas and attended Luling High School, after graduation he attended UT in Austin. He then went to Pharmacy school and graduated and became the owner of Wally’s Pharmacy and Counseling center in South Houston. After spending 25 years in Houston he met and married Sherry and they returned to Luling to live and where married for 32 years. They have four children between them one daughter, Anna Wallsmith Saylor and husband, Floyd of Tyler; three sons, Matthew Wallsmith and wife, Kim of Pasadena, Gerald Wayne of Odessa and Gregory Scott of Luling. Grandchild, Aubrey Saylor of Tyler and “adopted” granddaughters, Lyla Grace and Willa Mae Moore of Luling.

After he retired from over 30 years as a Pharmacist, he took to Facebook where he again embraced people’s lives by giving advice and encouragement, fellowship, and to pray for. He was an inspiration to everyone in his life that he touched.

Richard was a “Renaissance man bordering on urban legend.” Humanitarian, minister, counselor, pharmacist, son, husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by many including his best four-legged faithful companion, Buddy.

A special thanks to all his friends and all the kind words given to Sherry and family.

Memorials can be made to the Mineral Springs Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

Family received friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, with service following at 3:00 pm. Interment followed at Mineral Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Richard-Wally-Wallsmith.