Pastor Robert F. Hahn, 75, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on June 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife Lois, son James, daughter Sharon, and her husband Jack. He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, on August 25, 1943, to Felix and Velma Hahn who both preceded him in death.

Bob, as he was known to friends, spent time between Fredericksburg and San Antonio growing up. He met his good friend Roger Bruce in high school who was an influence that assisted Bob in having a personal relationship with Christ.

Bob’s faith continued growing and at church he met Lois, who was just back from her time as a medical missionary in Nigeria, Africa. After 6 months of dating, they married in 1970 on Valentine’s Day and celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Bob attended Howard Payne University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

While in college he began pastoring which he would to do for 34 years throughout Texas.

During college he pastored Roundgrove Baptist Church near DeLeon and then First Baptist Church at Blanket, where their first child, James Hahn, was born.

Four years later, the family grew as Sharon Hahn was born while Bob was pastoring First Baptist Church Fredericksburg.

In 1980, he became the pastor at Dellview Baptist Church in San Antonio. After this, Bob got out of full-time ministry for a season and worked for John Hancock Financial Services the next 6 years.

During this time the family started attending University United Methodist Church in San Antonio where Bob continued to teach Sunday School and be involved as a lay minister.

In 1989 Bob went back into full-time ministry, this time as a Methodist where he would spend the next 23 years.

He pastored FUMC at Schulenburg, FUMC at Liberty Hill, St. Luke UMC in Austin, and then First United Methodist Church in Lockhart where he would spend the final 10 years before retiring in 2012.

Bob loved his family, his pets, teaching a weekly Bible study, supply preaching, and loved to laugh. One of his greatest joys was being Opa to his four grandchildren, Rachel Beth, Caroline, Isaiah & Sara Faith, the children of James and his wife Shelly.

Bob touched many lives as a pastor and friend.

A celebration of life was held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the International Mission Board in memory of Robert Hahn at https://www.imb.org/give-now/

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds funeral home, 408 South Main, Lockhart, TX. 78644. Obituary & guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com.

