Ruby Lynn Abshire Neely Share:







Ruby Lynn Abshire Neely passed away at the young age of 95 in Kyle, Texas on July 18, 2019. She was born in Eloise, Tennessee, March 9, 1924 to John Abshire and Sleta Homes Abshire.

Ruby married James Murrell Neely in Mexico on April 29, 1963. Between them they have 4 children: Phyllis Sue, Donna Jo, Mike and Jim. She enjoyed playing bridge, raising birds, teaching her grandchildren how to fish at the lake and loved spending time with children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Donna Jo Michael, and brother Billy Abshire.

Ruby leaves behind her daughter, Phyllis Sue Morgan, sons, Mike and Jim Neely, 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and some great great grandchildren.

A Graveside service was held at Lockhart City Cemetery on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Arrangements were handled by McCurdy Funeral Home.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Ruby-Lynn-Abshire-Neely