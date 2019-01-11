Santiago Hernandez Share:







Mr. Santiago R. “Jimmy” Hernandez, 89, of Lockhart, Texas passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Mr. Hernandez was preceded in death by his sons, James and Paul Hernandez, parents, Dionicio and Antonia Hernandez, and numerous siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Hernandez, daughters, Tiki Hernandez, Gina Hernandez, and Chelsea Hernandez.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Daniel Martinez, Joseph Davilla, Ryan Martinez, Jacob Martinez, John Vira, and Art Velasquez, III. Honorary pallbearers: Braydon Johnson, Joe Davilla.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/ Santiago-Hernandez