Velma Brown Luckey-Thomas

Obituaries
Velma Brown Luckey-Thomas was born in Stringtown, Caldwell County, Texas on February 21, 1940. She was the youngest of six children born to Guy H. and Jewel Franks Brown. She passed May 16, 2020
Velma will have a graveyard burial Thursday on 21 May 2020 at 10:30 AM in at Brite Cemetery (five miles east of Lockhart off of Hwy 20) located at the corner of Cattlemens Row and Brite Road. A viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the morning before the funeral at the graveyard.
