WEEKEND IN PHOTOS: June 22, 2019







Parks around Lockhart were the place to be on Saturday. In the morning, Lockhart State Park’s golf course hosted the annual Gig ‘Em & Hook ‘Em Golf Tournament that raises money for scholarships for graduating seniors attending both schools (photos by Miles Smith/LPR) and that night, people celebrated Juneteenth at Lockhart City Park (photos by Ursula Rogers/for the LPR).