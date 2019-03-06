William Robuck Bellamy Share:











William Robuck Bellamy passed away Thursday, 2/28/2019. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many. Bill was born on September 22, 1946 to his parent’s William and Dorothy Bellamy and his sister, Barbara in Lockhart, TX. Dorothy shared with Bill’s children many stories of his childhood antics which he fervently denied throughout his life. He played football for Lockhart High School where he began dating and eventually married Kathy McDowell.

Following high school Bill attended the University of Texas for two years until he was drafted and joined the Navy. Bill was assigned to the USS Harold J Ellison where he served as a radar mechanic. Upon completion of his duty, Bill completed his education and Old Dominion graduation with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Using his knowledge of radars, Bill began a career as an electrical engineer for Hughes Corporation in California and then moved to Fort Worth, TX where he worked for 28 years at Lockheed Martin.

In Fort Worth, Bill and Kathy were charter members of Genesis United Methodist Church, a church they helped start and attended while they lived in Fort Worth. If there was a need, Bill would volunteer. Bill helped with audio, prepared communion, and participated in the construction of the pipe organ in the sanctuary. Members of Genesis still have fond memories of Bill and Kathy and the many contributions they made to that congregation.

Bill had two children with his wife Kathy. He was dedicated to his children; coaching their sports teams, participating in Indian Guides and Indian Princesses, and attending their many church and school events. Bill had many hobbies and interests and was able to fix just about anything. He shared this knowledge with his two children who worked with him to build a gazebo, a deck, and a lanai, in addition to many other projects around the home. Bill had an incredible curiosity which he imparted to his children and grandchildren.

In his retirement, Bill had many interests including genealogy and his participation in the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Bellamy; his son Bryan Bellamy and his wife Jennifer Bellamy and their children Madelyn and William; his daughter Priscilla Carruthers and her husband Chris Carruthers and their children James and Kathryn; his sister Barbara Cardwell and her husband George Cardwell; his nephew Robert Cardwell and his wife Terry Cardwell and their son Matthew.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First United Methodist Church, Lockhart TX or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

