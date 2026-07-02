2026 Luling Watermelon Thump another success Share:







Donahue grows prize-winning giant at Watermelon Thump

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The giant watermelon competition once again drew plenty of attention at this year’s Watermelon Thump in Luling, and the top growers didn’t disappoint.

Taking home the 2026 Grand Champion title was Mike Donahue, whose massive watermelon tipped the scales at an incredible 110.0 pounds. The melon also earned a place in Thump history as the fourth-heaviest watermelon ever weighed during the festival’s 73-year history.

Claiming Reserve Champion honors was Joey Mikesh with an impressive 103.6-pound watermelon, making it another standout entry in this year’s competition. Rounding out the top three was Paul Mikesh & Sons, whose 88.8-pound watermelon secured third place.

Each year, the watermelon weigh-in is one of the signature events of the Watermelon Thump, showcasing the dedication and hard work of local growers. This year’s winning entries once again proved that producing giant watermelons is both an art and a science, and the competition remains one of the festival’s most anticipated traditions.