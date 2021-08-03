227 kids participate in reading program Share:







By Mary Eisenberg

Friends of the Library

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library’s 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Challenge Program sponsored by library, the City of Lockhart and the Friends of the Library ended July 21.

This year, 390 readers signed up for Summer Reading activities with 227 active participants. The Beanstalk program was again used to keep track of books and minutes, log activities and write reviews.

Babies and toddlers read a total of 2,543 books while children, preteens, teens and adults read a total of 184,999 minutes. Library Director Bertha Martinez and youth services clerk Briana Sager planned both virtual and safe in-person events at the library. Virtual events included a safari ride, birds of prey, a talk by Ranger Lauren from Lockhart State Park, and many “Tales” read by Mrs. Sager. Library events included Fry’s Fun Farm, the Austin Reptile Show, a performance by balloonist and juggler Jack Byrd and an outdoor family movie night. To celebrate the Dr. Eugene Clark Library’s 121st birthday, participants signed a birthday card to the library and then received coupons for a free ice cream cone at Scoops. The top three readers in each category were honored at a ceremony in the historic Clark building. First place winners in each category were as follows: babies and toddlers- Sandro Pescador, elementary-Alex Rojas, preteens and teens-Janette Manzanita, and adults-Lori Joneses. The annual raffle drawing took place online and prizes such as gift cards, toys, puzzles, tents, and sports equipment donated by local businesses were given to lucky summer reading participants.

In addition to the summer reading program, the library offered cooking classes, a job fair and a monthly adult craft night. The Lockhart Crafters meets at the library once month.

An Anime party is planned for Aug. 7 and a special event welcoming back LISD teachers for Aug. 12. Preschool story hour resumes in September.

The Evening with the Authors board is busy planning for another literary night benefitting the library on October 2, 2021. For the first time the annual event will take place in the historic 121 yr old library itself. As in years past guests will be able to visit with authors and purchase their books while enjoying liberations and delicious appetizers. A list of authors and more information will soon be available on the event’s website and Facebook page.

While the library is open for visits, patrons can still use the curbside service by calling or reserving materials online. A few of the new adult books located on the second floor are While Justice Sleeps- Stacy Abrams, The Saboteur-Clive Cussler, Treed-E. L. James, Premonition-Michael Lewis, Great Circle- Maggie Shepherd, How the Word is Passed- Clint Smith, and Hail Mary-Andy Weir. E-books, audio books and magazines are also available through the library’s online programs. The library also has a wide selection of DVDs and music CDs to check out.

The Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library is a non-profit community organization whose purpose is to promote and assist the library. New members are always welcome. The next meeting is Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

For more information about library activities or services, please call the library at 398-3223, visit library’s website-http://www.clark-library-lockhart.org or visit the library at 217 S. Main Street.