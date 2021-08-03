Lockhart police to host public safety fair Share:







The Lockhart Police Department on Saturday, Aug. 14 will host a free public safety fair at the Lions Club at 220 Bufkin Ln.

Come meet your local police department, sheriff’s office, fire department and EMS and see their equipment and vehicles.

Learn what it takes to be a firefighter, police officer or EMT.

Inside attractions will include a prescription drug drop-off point, 911 and fire safety station, a rollover seatbelt safety demonstration, and a meet-and-greet with their K9 Rocky.

The event will also feature free child safety seat checks.

Free goody bags available while supplies last.