23rd annual Tree of Angel lighting Monday Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

The Lockhart Victim Assistance team would like to invite the public to join them for their 23rd annual Caldwell County Tree of Angels. On Monday, Dec. 1, the group welcomes everyone to the First Baptist Church, located at 315 W. Prairie Lea St. in Lockhart at 7 p.m. for this annual rememberance event.

In 1991, the Tree of Angels was initiated in Austin by People Against Violent Crime. The event is a reverent forum for the community to join together to remember, include, and support all those who have lost loved ones. Above all, the Tree of Angels is an expression of the realization of love and a celebration of life.

Everyone, wishing to participate, is encouraged to bring a non-breakable, angel shaped ornament to place on the tree. Tina Ramsey, Lockhart Police Department’s Victim Services Coordinator, stated, “Once the season is over, we have to store the ornaments until next year and to have non-breakable ornaments make the process easier and we don’t run the risk of breakage of ornaments.”

Tags will be available for you to attach to your Angel. As a reminder for those who have placed an ornament on the tree in previous years, those ornaments will be out and available for you to reuse and be available to be placed on this year’s tree. If you cannot attend the event, these angels will be placed for you. Please note only one ornament per person.

The event is free to attend and participate. There will be a reception immediately following the event. After the Tree of Angels ceremony, the trees will be placed at Caldwell County Justice Center, Lockhart City Hall and Luling City Hall for the remainder of the holiday season.

For more information please contact Ramsey at 512-398-4401 ext. 6 or email at tramsey@ps.lockhart-tx.org.