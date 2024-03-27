50 Lions Who Can Cook look for even more guests at new location Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Needing more room for everyone to eat, 50 Lions Who Can Cook has moved to Lockhart City Park this year.

There will be more than 50 cooks this year as the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD has 26 teams of two people already registered for the Friday, April 12 event that will go from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This year’s event will be near the fairgrounds at City Park with three tents and 14,000 square feet. There will be air conditioning.

Last year’s event at the Evening Lions Club had 650 people on hand, and more room was needed as Chairman Jeffry Michelson said 50 Lions Who Can Cook hopes to bring in even more to the new venue.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

More than $100,000 was raised at last year’s event, all of which goes back to the teachers via grants. Applications are turned in through the month of February and there is a great grant giveaway in May. Foundation board members get on the bus with the high school Drumline and it travels to each campus to announce winners.

“It’s a fun and moving day,” Michelson said.

New this year will be an overhead projector with the silent auction, which includes sports memorabilia. Also, a Kendra Scott Jewelry exhibit will be on hand with a portion of its sales going to the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD.

“Besides more space inside, we will have more room for parking,” Michelson said. “There are plenty of spaces at the park.”

The new venue will include bar tables as well as some sit-down areas. “It’s more of a mingle and move around event,” Michelson said.

Rob Ortiz will be handling the DJ duties during the evening.

Tickets are available at Rebecca Pulliam State Farm, Printing Solutions, and Best Little Wine & Books. You may also visit the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD on Facebook.