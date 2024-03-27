Post Register

Fur Ball raises needed funds for local pets

LPR staff

The second annual Fur Ball netted $42,000 for the Lockhart Animal Shelter, $15,000 more than what was raised at last year’s event.
The second event took place Saturday evening at Zedler Mill in Luling, and while dogs were not paraded down a runway this year, several were on hand for guests to visit for about 45 minutes prior to the dinner.

According to Lockhart Animal Foundation Board member Alex Worthington, “Some of the money we raised will be set aside for a surgical center in the shelter so that veterinarians can perform more medical procedures on site, saving more lives. The other goes toward medical needs, spays and neuters, and anything else the pets who reside at the shelter need.”

