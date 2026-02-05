Abbi’s Kitchen at LISD serving up experience and great food Share:







Last week the Lockhart High School culinary students teamed up with the incredible LISD School Nutrition staff to gain real-world experience while preparing and serving delicious street tacos and elote.

This special Abbi’s Kitchen appearance gave young chefs hands-on opportunities to learn, grow, and shine in the kitchen.

In 2023, The Lockhart ISD Culinary Arts program were granted this opportunity in remembrance of the late Abbi Michelson after the Glosserman family donated $100,000 in her memory to provide the school with a food trailer that bears her name.