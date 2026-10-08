Abbott puts the brakes on data center permits Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

For months, the questions surrounding Texas’ exploding data center industry have sounded much the same in Caldwell County as they have across the state: How much electricity will these massive facilities consume? Where will their water come from? Who will pay for the infrastructure needed to serve them? And perhaps most importantly, how much should communities know before projects worth billions of dollars begin changing the landscape around them?

Gov. Greg Abbott has now made those questions part of the state’s permitting process, ordering the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to stop issuing permits sought by data centers until state officials get more complete answers about their demands on Texas’ electric grid and water supply. “Simply put, Texans must come first,” Abbott said in announcing the Sept. 21 directive. “Data centers must pay their own way, protect our grid and water, and complete the ERCOT and TWDB audits.”

The order represents one of the strongest steps yet by state government to slow the approval process for an industry that has expanded rapidly across Texas, including in Caldwell County. Abbott directed TCEQ to align its permitting decisions with an ongoing review by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Water Development Board. Until those agencies receive the information they say is necessary to determine a project’s effect on grid reliability, electricity costs, and water resources, state regulatory approvals related to data center development are not to move forward. TCEQ has been ordered to report back to Abbott by Oct. 19 on its compliance with the directive.

The freeze arrives at a particularly significant moment for Caldwell County, where several large data center developments have been proposed or are already moving through various stages of development.

County officials said earlier this year that Tract is developing the planned Caldwell Valley Technology Park north of Lockhart, a roughly 3,000-acre campus designed for artificial intelligence and cloud-computing operations with planned capacity exceeding 4 gigawatts. Prime Data Centers has separately registered plans for two 380,000-square-foot buildings on Bob White Road, while Edged Energy is developing a major campus near Maxwell. State records describe one Edged building alone as an approximately 869,684-square-foot data center with an estimated construction cost of $2.8 billion. Caldwell County has previously said the larger Edged development could represent roughly $7.3 billion in improvements across two phases on approximately 330 acres near SH 142.

What Abbott’s directive does not do is automatically cancel those projects, nor does a TDLR construction registration by itself establish whether a project has all of the environmental permits it may require. The practical effect of the governor’s order will depend on which state approvals each development has already obtained, and which remain pending. But the directive could become especially important in Caldwell County because local officials have repeatedly acknowledged that county government has limited authority over development. Counties cannot generally zone property the way cities can, and Caldwell County has previously pointed out that TCEQ, rather than Commissioners Court, controls environmental permitting involving matters such as emergency generators, on-site power generation, and water use. That places the state agency now under Abbott’s order directly in the middle of an issue residents have repeatedly brought before county leaders.

Electricity is at the heart of the state’s review. Abbott ordered ERCOT and the PUC in August to conduct a comprehensive verification of data centers moving through ERCOT’s interconnection process before those projects are allowed to advance. ERCOT said at the time it was considering more than 474 gigawatts of requests to connect to the Texas grid, more than five times the grid’s record peak demand. In September, ERCOT began issuing formal requests for information to large-load projects as part of that review. Developers are being asked to provide information that goes beyond simply how much power they expect to use, including project ownership, incentives, onsite generation, and community impacts. Abbott has also directed regulators to ensure data centers cover the electrical infrastructure required to serve them rather than shifting those costs onto residential customers.

Water has become the other half of the equation. Just one week before ordering the TCEQ permit freeze, Abbott directed the Texas Water Development Board to enforce existing water-use reporting requirements against major users, including data centers. The governor said some major users appeared to have failed to provide information required under state law and directed the agency to pursue legal consequences when appropriate. “Data centers must share the duty to protect Texas water,” Abbott said Sept. 14. The Water Development Board is now working with ERCOT as part of the broader audit to determine where facilities expect to obtain water, how much they intend to consume and whether they are using water-efficient technologies.

That issue has already surfaced locally. When Caldwell County commissioners approved development agreements for the Edged Energy project near Maxwell in April, county officials said the agreements required a closed-loop cooling system using a finite amount of non-potable water, with potable water limited primarily to ordinary uses such as restrooms and food preparation. It was an unusually specific condition for a county that otherwise has relatively few tools available to regulate development. Abbott has since said he wants future state law to require water-efficient cooling systems, more complete reporting of electricity and water consumption, setbacks, noise mitigation and other protections for surrounding communities. He has also said he will work with lawmakers during the next legislative session to eliminate financial incentives for data centers.

The shift is notable because Texas has spent years building a reputation as a destination for technology investment, and Abbott himself has promoted the state as a place where artificial intelligence and the infrastructure supporting it can grow. The latest directives do not close that door. Instead, they attach a growing list of conditions to walking through it. Companies are being told to demonstrate where their electricity will come from, explain how they will protect water supplies, reveal public incentives and ownership information, and show that surrounding communities will not be left carrying the costs of their development. For Caldwell County, where billions of dollars in proposed data center investment now sit alongside ranches, subdivisions, small water systems, and rapidly growing communities, the state’s pause brings the debate closer to a question residents have been asking for months: not simply whether data centers are coming, but what Texas will require of them before they arrive.