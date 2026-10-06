G.W. “Billy” Taylor Share:







September 9, 1930 – September 29, 2026

G.W. “Billy” Taylor passed away on September 29, 2026 at the age of 96. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Glen L. Taylor and Myrtle P. Goyne on September 9, 1930.

Billy graduated from Lockhart, Texas and was an active member of the Lockhart Lions Football team. He later married Maurine Alexander of Lockhart and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin.

He worked many years as a Plant Engineer for Universal Rundle Corp. in Hondo, Texas. Upon retirement, Billy and Maurine returned to make their home in Lockhart.

Billy was preceded in death by both parents, his wife, a son, Glen O. Taylor, and a great-grandson, Colton A. Kimball.

He is survived by a son, Alton “Bubba” Taylor, (Diana), three granddaughters, Stormy Fluitt, Kelley De La Rosa, (Carlos), Brittanie Buckley, (Thunder Higginbotham), and six great-grandchildren, Samantha Buckley, Marina Fluitt, Connor Fluitt, Emberly Buckley, Charley De La Rosa, and Carlos De La Rosa V.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 11 a.m. at the McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas with Pastor Norbert Vasquez officiating.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Audelia “Lele” Salazar for her care and support at home during the last year of his life.

Arrangements in care of McCurdy Funeral Home. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.