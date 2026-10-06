Emma Fay Roberson Share:







October 2, 1945 – October 1, 2026

The fourth and youngest child of Clyde and Lois Dodson, Emma was born in Austin, Texas on October 2, 1945. She passed from this mortal coil on October 1, 2026. In her almost 81 years, she brought three children into this world and profoundly affected everyone who met her. She liked people but loved the elderly. A phone call or visit was always on her agenda.

On August 31, 1974, she married Larry Roberson in Austin, Texas. Their union lasted 52 years and was blessed with a daughter, Emily. Emma devoted herself to her family and became a stay-at-home mom after Emily was born.

After the children made their way into the world, Larry and Emma were fortunate to travel and explore life outside Central Texas. They fondly remembered a 2008 trip to Costa Rica.

Emma is preceded in death by her parents, sister Loudyne Johnson, and brother Don Dodson. She is survived by her husband, sons, Dodd Brooks and Derek James (Laurie), and daughter, Emily Crimmins (Ian). She is also survived by sister, Nellwyn Phillips (Bill), five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

For the last eleven years of her life, she lived in Bennington, Vermont. While it is a great place to live, it ain’t Texas, so this Texas gal will be going home in the spring.

As there will be no services at this time, the family encourages you to donate to one of the Alzheimer’s charities working toward a cure. There is hope that future generations will be spared this awful disease.