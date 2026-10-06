Rudulfo “Rudy” Yanez Barboza Share:







December 13, 1965 – September 30, 2026

Rudulfo “Rudy” Yanez Barboza, 60, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and pillar of the Maxwell community, peacefully entered eternal rest on September 30, 2026. He passed away surrounded by his loving family, who remained by his side during his final moments at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lockhart Street, Martindale, Texas. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Aida Cemetery in Maxwell, Texas.

Rudy was born on December 13, 1965, in Lubbock, Texas, to Valentina Yanez Barboza and the late Cruz Barboza. Born and raised Catholic, Rudy lived his life rooted in faith, hard work, generosity, and an unwavering love for those around him.

Rudy is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Ruby Hinojosa Barboza; his children, John Gomez, Leslie Mendoza (David), and Amanda Barboza.

Rudy’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. Tristan, Paul, Delaynee, Zaylana, Zoey, Kamila, Jonathyn, and Daveigh held a very special place in his heart, and the love he had for each of them was undeniable. He cherished watching them grow, spending time with them, and creating memories they will carry with them forever. His grandchildren were truly among the greatest joys of his life.

He is also survived by his brother, Carlos Barboza (Sandra), and his sisters, Connie Barboza, Hope Hernandez (John-Ganis), and Rosemary Barboza (Sergio), along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Basilio and Luz Yanez and Brigido and Mercedes Barboza, along with many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Throughout his life, Rudy worked numerous truck-driving jobs, making lifelong friends wherever the road took him. He had a generous heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He truly never met a stranger.

Rudy had a deep love for music, motorcycles, cars, and his Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed the open road, good music, talking about cars and motorcycles, and cheering on his Cowboys. He was often the life of every party, filling the room with laughter, stories, music, and a great time. Wherever Rudy went, he brought his personality, his laughter, and a way of making people feel welcome.

Minnesota held a special place in Rudy’s heart. As a young man, he traveled there with family to work long days hoeing the sugar beet fields and later helping with the harvest, working hard and creating memories that stayed with him throughout his life. Years later, a family trip back to Minnesota brought those memories rushing back. Rudy loved being there and found himself talking about returning one day to harvest sugar beets again—and a year later, he did just that.

For Rudy, Minnesota was more than a place. It was a connection to his younger years, his hard work, his family, and the journey that helped shape the man he became.

Rudy leaves behind a legacy of faith, hard work, generosity, laughter, music, and love. He was the kind of person who showed up, lent a helping hand, made people laugh, and made everyone feel like family.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Clay Cauthen, his entire team, Ascension Seton Medical Center, Cardiovascular ICU, and 3rd floor team for the care, compassion, and love they showed Rudy. Their kindness and support meant so much during his final days.

Rudy, you will be missed more than words can say. Your laugh, your stories, your music, your love of the open road, your Cowboys, and the joy you brought wherever you went will stay with us forever. We are grateful for every moment, every laugh, every memory, and every mile of the journey we were blessed to share with you.

Until we meet again, Rudy. We love you, we miss you, and we will carry your memory with us always.

Pallbearers: David Mendoza, Tristian Mendoza, Paul Mendoza, Jason Martinez, Joshua Hazelett, Carl Barboza. Honorary Pallbearer: Jonathyn Mendoza.

Arrangements are under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lockhart, Texas.