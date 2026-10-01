Community Calendar

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Silver Seniors Market Day

Join Legacy Senior residents at 2125 Windsor Blvd. in Lockhart for their second indoor Arts & Crafts Event. The event will be held Saturday, October 3 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Shop for the holidays with one-of-a-kind handmade items, door prizes, food, and more.

Delhi Volunteer Fire Department 17th Annual Gun Raﬄe/Chili Cook-Oﬀ

Saturday,y October 17th, at the Delhi Fire Station. 6255 State Highway 304. Serving will begin at 4 PM,PM followed by a live auction, concluding with the raﬄe drawing for 9 guns. Raﬄe tickets $20 on sale now; call to purchase 830-263-1555 or find us on FACEBOOK; Delhi Volunteer Fire Department. 100% of proceeds go to Delhi VFD.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent. Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street,t Luling, TX 786.48. Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27; November 3, 5, 10, 12, and 1.7. Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited—please register in advance.

Save the Date

First Annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the San Pablo Cemetery. The event will be held on October 31, 2026, from 6:30-8:30 pm at 1620 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, TX. They will celebrate the new updates to the cemetery, honor loved ones, and reflect on the life, love, and legacy of the cemetery. There will be no parking at the cemetery, but you can park at the American Legion Post 41 at 1501 N. Colorado St. Refreshments and music will be provided.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 202, from 10- 3 p.mm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink, and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

For more information.