October Programs at Lockhart State Park Share:







Join in the fun at Lockhart State Park, located at 2012 State Park Road, this October, as they will offer a full slate of programs throughout the month.

Saturday, October 3

•Golf for Beginners 1, 8:30 a.m. Learn the basics of golf in a fun, beginner-friendly class. Registration required.

•Marvelous Mammals Hike, 10 a.m. Meet and learn about the mammals that call Lockhart State Park home.

Tuesday, October 6

•Homeschool Class: Tipis on the Prairie, 10 a.m. School-age children can use the park as an outdoor classroom while learning about life on the prairie. Registration required.

•Kids’ Golf Club, 6 p.m. Join Ranger Steven for an informal golf clinic designed for kids.

Wednesday,

October 7

•Homeschool Class: Tipis on the Prairie, 10 a.m. School-age children can experience Lockhart State Park as an outdoor

•Homeschool Class: Tipis on the Prairie, 2 p.m. A second session of the outdoor learning program for school-age children. Registration required.

Thursday, October 8

Homeschool Class: Tipis on the Prairie, 10 a.m. Explore history and nature through an outdoor classroom experience. Registration required.

Saturday, October 10

•Mountain Biking for Beginners, 9:30 a.m. Take a biking adventure along park trails. Some equipment will be provided. Registration required.

•Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10 a.m. Explore the world of tiny predators and prey and learn how insects hunt and survive.

•Block Printing Basics, 2:30 p.m. Visitors can try their hand at the unique art technique of block printing.

•Star Stories, 7:30 p.m. Discover the constellations of the fall sky and hear some of the stories connected to them.

Wednesday,

October 14

Zombie Apocalypse Hike, 10 a.m. Put your survival skills to the test during this themed park hike.

Saturday, October 17

•Air Rifle 101, 9 a.m. Learn basic firearm safety and practice target shooting. Participants must be at least 9 years old and sign a liability waiver. Registration required.

•Edible Plants Walk, 10 a.m. Explore the woods and learn about wild edible plants found in the area.

•Fall Native Plant Sale, 1-3 p.m. Celebrate fall, pollinators,s and native plants during this free drop-in event.

Tuesday, October 20

•Preschool in the Park: Spiders, 10 a.m. Young children can explore, creat,e and sing while learning about spiders and the natural environment.

•Kids’ Golf Club, 6 p.m. Ranger Steven will lead another informal golf clinic for children.

Thursday, October 22

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m. Visitors can test their nerves during this spooky nighttime experience. Tickets required.

Friday, October 23

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m. The spooky nighttime trail returns for a second evening. Tickets required.

Saturday, October 24

•Stories in the Stream Walk, 10 a.m. Take a closer look at the park’s creek and discover the stories found along the water.

Saturday, October 24

•Golfing with a Ranger, 1:30 p.m. Hit the links with Ranger Steven for an afternoon of golf. Registration required.

•Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m. The final night of the spooky trail experience. Tickets required.

Tuesday, October 27

Kids’ Golf Club, 6 p.m. Children can join Ranger Steven for another informal golf clinic.

Friday, October 30

Spooky Creatures of the Night Hike, 7 p.m. Discover some of the animals and other creatures that become active after dark.