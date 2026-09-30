Alta Naomi Barnard Helford Share:







August 5, 1945 – September 28, 2026

Alta Naomi Barnard Helford (Wilhelm) of Lockhart, TX passed away on September 28, 2026, at the age of 81 years old. She was born on August 5, 1945.

Alta is survived by sons Floyd (Tinker) Wilhelm Jr. and his wife Paula, Danny Wilhelm and his wife Cindy, daughter Melinda Pearson, grandchildren Christopher Wilhelm and his wife Becca, Sara Wilhelm, Justin Pearson and his wife Amanda, Sabrina Pearson, Chelsea Wilhelm, Corey New, Kourtney New, great-grandchildren Adilynn Wilhelm, Elizabeth Wilhelm, Noah Wilhelm, Aaron Wilhelm and Domynic Graves, sister Oma Mae Stephens and brother Charlie Barnard (Jeri).

Alta is preceded in death by her mother Oma Alexander Barnard, father Charles Barnard, brother Dennis Barnard, brother Carlos Barnard, brother Jimmy Barnard, sister Mary Louis, brother David Barnard, and grandson Ryan Pearson.

Alta enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, hunting, feeding the birds, checking the cows, gardening and anything that had to do with the great outdoors. She had a Greenthumb which allowed her to have a successful garden, flowers, and plants. She loved to play “42” domino game. She was a Godly woman and a member of the Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Alta enjoyed going out to eat with family and she loved the fried fish at Chisholm Trail BBQ and her grandson Justin’s BBQ at San Marcos BBQ. She liked to quilt, paint artwork, beadwork, and her cooking was the best. Alta was a caretaker for the elderly and loved to talk and never met a stranger. She had the biggest heart and would help anyone that needed something. She didn’t have much to give but gave it all. Alta was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed very much.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 12-2pm. Funeral services will begin at 2pm and burial will follow at Bateman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Dean Barnard, Robbie Barnard, Eric Barnard, Josh Barnard, Randy Barnard, and Curtis Fischer. Honorary Pallbearer is Charlie Barnard.