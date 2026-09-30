Rev. Thomas Charles Bruns Share:







July 15, 1938 – September 24, 2026

The Reverend Thomas Charles Bruns, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on September 24, 2026. Tom was born on July 15, 1938, in El Paso, Texas to Florence Julia “Nina” (Wilson) and Joseph Louis Bruns.

Tom was a graduate of the University of Texas and Virginia Theological Seminary. He was ordained at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seguin. Always a Texas Longhorn fan, he took great delight in following the teams, regardless of where he lived.

He served as an Episcopal priest in Llano, Eagle Pass, Pleasanton, and Lockhart. He retired when stationed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. After retirement, he and Martha moved to Seguin, where they enjoyed country living on acreage east of Seguin. They later moved to Mexico where he and Martha enjoyed retirement living in San Miguel De Allende.

After a few years, they returned to Seguin and lived in the residential area established on land once owned by Tom’s grandparents. He was always proud of that fact and never failed to tell that to someone he had just met.

He was an active Rotarian in all the communities in which they lived, having been a club president more than once. While in Pleasanton, he was an active volunteer in the fire department and held the City of Pleasanton position of Fire Marshall.

Tom is preceded in death by his son, John Burgwin Bruns and his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Bruns; son, Thomas Meade Bruns of San Antonio; daughters, Melany Head of Austin, and Maria Miller and husband Jonathan of Leander; proud grandpa to Alan Miller and Dillon J. Head; twin brother, Joe Bruns and wife Sue Ellen “Sudy”; sister, Dorothy Bauer and husband Sydney; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and a host of friends.

A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2026, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church with The Rt. Rev. Bishop Angela Cortiñas and the Reverends Stephen Shortess and Karen Morris officiating. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.

You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.