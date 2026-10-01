Martindale to celebrate Sacredness of the San Marcos River: 5th Annual River Appreciation Weekend October 10-11 Share:







CALDWELL COUNTY, TX – The magical town of Martindale – situated a few miles down river from the San Marcos Springs – will host an extravaganza from Oct. 10-11 with musical performances, a panel on data centers, a screening of GHOST IN THE MACHINE, a river blessing, traditional Aztec dance, an artisan market, river steward awards & more!

The River Appreciation Weekend – now in its 5th year – is free and open to the public. Events will be held inside the historic Crook Store (413 Main St.) and on the green space across the street.

Made possible by the City of Martindale, the weekend will feature discussion of responsible river usage by locals and tourists alike.

The festival formally kicks off that Saturday at 5PM with a panel on data centers, led by Caldwell Data Center Action Team. Afterward, Lost River Film Fest presents the stunning new documentary GHOST IN THE MACHINE, chronicling Artificial Intelligence’s disturbing roots in eugenics. The film premiered to sold-out audiences at Sundance Film Fest this past year, and PBS picked it up for national broadcast this summer. It plays at 6PM. Then, capping the evening, will be a performance by local psych-rock favorites Electric Gold at 8PM.

On Sunday, the festival kicks off with a river blessing at 11:30AM as well as resplendent Aztec dancing, led by Toknihuan Tekuanimej, until 1PM. Then awards will be given out to several deserving recipients on account of their noble river stewardship and advocacy. At 1:30PM, El Guámbito takes the stage – a Colombian multi-instrumentalist whose songs are said to collide ancestral memory with restless experimentation. Finally, Los Desechos closes down the festival with a 3PM performance featuring its signature “cumbias levantamuertos” – music so danceable it’s rumored to raise the dead.

Sonja Villalobos, head organizer of the festival, said, “This annual event honors the San Marcos River, one of the largest aquifer-driven spring systems on Earth. This sacred river has been inhabited for over 11,000 years, and it’s our responsibility to keep it pristine and healthy for future generations.

We hope River Appreciation Weekend will foster responsible river stewardship through indigenous dance, art, live music, and a strengthened sense of community among those who cherish this remarkable river.”