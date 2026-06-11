Summer Reading in Martindale Share:







This past Saturday the Martindale Community Library had their first Summer Reading event. Storyteller Bernadette Nason enthralled young and old alike with her dinosaur tales. There was also a visit from Mike this Summer’s Dinosaur Ranger. Lots of arts and crafts including dinosaur activities are planned during June and July. Next week the library will host the Mad Scientist. We are expecting an explosively good time. Everyone is welcome to join us at 413 Main Street in Martindale on Saturday from 12 to 1.

Thursday’s storytime is 11 to 12 and we are talking about dinosaurs and Ms Amanda will be helping the children make a dinosaur headdress.

Several grants have made this year’s Summer Reading possible. We thank Texas Commission of the Arts, Dollar General, and Save the Children.