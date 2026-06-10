Prairie Lea football coach Steven Brown accepts new position Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Prairie Lea ISD and the Prairie Lea community are celebrating the remarkable tenure of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Steven Brown as he begins a new chapter in his coaching career, accepting the position of Head Football Coach at Valor North in Austin.

While Brown’s next opportunity is a well-deserved advancement, his departure marks the conclusion of one of the most impactful eras in recent Prairie Lea athletic history.

Brown first joined Prairie Lea as an assistant coach before being named head football and track coach in 2022 under former Athletic Director Jess Stephens. From the outset, he brought enthusiasm, passion, and a firm belief that Prairie Lea athletics could achieve new heights. When he assumed the role of Head Football Coach and later Athletic Director, that belief evolved into a vision that inspired student-athletes, coaches, and the entire Prairie Lea community. His accomplishments on the football field were historic.

In 2024, Brown guided the Indians to their first football playoff appearance since 1944, ending an 80-year postseason drought that had become the longest active playoff drought in Texas high school football. Under his leadership, Prairie Lea not only returned to the playoffs but also captured a district championship, creating memories that will be cherished by generations of Indians fans and athletes.

That landmark season featured another first for the program, as three Prairie Lea seniors were selected to represent the school in the Texas Six-Man All-Star Games, the most players the school had ever sent to the prestigious event.

While wins, championships, and milestones highlighted Brown’s tenure, those who know him best say his greatest impact extended far beyond the scoreboard.

Throughout his time at Prairie Lea, Brown emphasized faith, hard work, commitment, and accountability.

He challenged student-athletes to believe in themselves, represent their school with pride, and embrace the responsibilities that come with being part of something greater than themselves. Those values helped foster a cultural transformation throughout the athletic department.

The success achieved during Brown’s tenure was not built overnight. It was the result of countless hours of practice, mentorship, relationship-building, and an unwavering commitment to students. His leadership style, rooted in honesty and humility, earned the respect of players, colleagues, and community members alike.

As athletes embraced a new standard of excellence, the Prairie Lea community responded with renewed enthusiasm and support for its athletic programs. Attendance increased, school pride flourished, and the Indians once again became a source of excitement throughout the community.

Though Brown’s coaching career will continue in Austin, his legacy in Prairie Lea is secure. The records, championships, and playoff appearances will remain part of school history, but perhaps more importantly, the culture he helped establish will continue to influence future generations of Prairie Lea student-athletes.

As Coach Brown embarks on his next opportunity at Valor North, Prairie Lea ISD and the Prairie Lea community extend their gratitude for his dedication, leadership, and lasting impact on the lives of countless students.

His chapter at Prairie Lea may be ending, but the foundation he built will continue to shape the future of Indians athletics for years to come.