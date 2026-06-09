Beverly Jean Agler-Lee Share:







Beverly Jean Agler-Lee was born on June 3, 1950, in Rockport, TX and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 19, 2026. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Corky & Denver Agler, who owned Corky’s Restaurant in Rockport, TX from 1947-1990. She is survived by her siblings Danny L. Agler of West Columbia, TX, Robert L. Agler of Spring, Tx and Cynthia A. Lee of San Antonio, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. Beverly was married to John Madison Lee from 1968-1973 and she remained friends with all the Lee families. Education enabled her to nurture others and to develop friendships akin to “family ties”. Personal and academic excellence were the framework for Beverly’s many achievements from graduating as valedictorian of the Rockport-Fulton H.S., class of 1968 to being chosen the outstanding Secondary Science Teacher by the Science Teachers Association of Texas. A Bachelor of Arts degree from Cameron University in 1972 and a Masters of Science from SWTSU (now Texas State University) in 1976 provided the academic foundation for blending the fields of math, chemistry and physics. “Ms. Lee’s” passion for creating opportunities to learn resulted in her 32-year Jucareer which included teaching chemistry labs at SWTSU, 1 year at Aransas Pass H.S., 23 years at Clear Creek H.S. in League City, TX, and 6 years at McNeil H.S. in Round Rock, TX before retirement in 2005. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 2:00pm. The location is the First Methodist Church, 313 W San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX 78644. Donations to a charity of your choice in Beverly Lee’s name would be greatly appreciated.