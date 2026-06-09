Miguel Angel Lozano, Jr. Share:







Miguel Angel Lozano Jr., fell asleep in the Lord at the age of 84 on June 4th, 2026.

Born in San Antonio, Mike was the son of Miguel Lozano Sr. and Alice Lozano. He served as chief meteorologist at television stations in San Antonio, Austin, and Des Moines.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Fran; his sons Miguel Lozano III; Daniel Lozano, his wife Melissa, and their children Jessica and Jonathan, son-in-law Chris, and great-grandson Colton; Robert Lozano, his wife Lynn, and their children Army Capt. Robert A. Jr. and Lauren; the Rev. Dr. Ryan Lozano and his wife Gina, and their children Jacob and Mary; his brother Edward John Lozano. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers David and Charles Lozano.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For a more complete account of Mike’s remarkable life, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com/obituaries.