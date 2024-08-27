Robert (Bob) Lewis Peters Share:







Robert (Bob) Lewis Peters passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at age 82 on August 8, 2024. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, graduated from high school in 1958 and entered the United States Air Force. While in the U.S. Air Force, he studied Russian language at Syracuse University in New York State, and he later served in Alaska and the National Security Agency as a translator. He received a bachelor of science degree in geology from Ohio State University in 1970. He was proud of serving in the U.S. Air Force and remained a lifetime fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In 1971 Robert and his wife, Carol Peters, moved to Houston, Texas, where he had taken a job at Amoco Oil Company. They raised their children, Brian and Sharon Peters in Houston. Robert later retired from Transco Gas Pipeline Corporation in 1991, and they moved their family to central Texas where they owned and managed Pecan Plantation Manufactured Housing Community in Maxwell, Texas, for over 30 years.

Robert was a self-sufficient man and a devoted father. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed traveling, and the family visited many national and state parks across the United States. His hobbies included photography, coin and rock collecting, soccer coaching, both fresh and salt water fishing, and gardening.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanette Foster. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Peters, of Maxwell, Texas, children Dr. Brian Jay Peters of Austin, Texas, and real estate investor Sharon Lynne Peters of San Marcos, Texas. He is also survived by granddaughter Megan Peters-Stich, grandsons Colton Peters-Stich and Cooper Peters-Stich, his brother John Peters in Ohio, sister Lynne Brenner in NC, and many nieces and nephews.

Services are private. To sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.