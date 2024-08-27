Carlos York Sanchez, Jr. Share:







With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Carlos York Sanchez, Jr., who was taken from us far too soon on August 16, 2024, at the tender age of 20. Born on November 24, 2003, Carlos brought warmth and light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

Carlos was known for his huge heart, a deeply sensitive and loving person who was often seen as a big teddy bear. His compassion and kindness knew no bounds, and he always made sure those around him felt cared for and valued. Carlos was protective by nature, always standing by his family with unwavering loyalty. He was the first to offer his help, no matter the situation, ensuring that his loved ones were safe and supported. Above all, Carlos was a stand-up guy—a man of character, generosity, and integrity, who left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.

Carlos had a passion for history, holding great interest and time studying the stories of the past. He was especially fascinated by Texas history, World War II, and the Industrial Revolution. His love for history earned him the Sons of the Revolution award in high school, a proud moment for him and his family. Carlos also enjoyed listening to podcasts, with Joe Rogan, Joey Diaz, and Mike Tyson being among his favorites. Ever curious and creative, Carlos loved to tinker, always eager to explore and learn new things.

A devout Catholic, Carlos made all his sacraments and was confirmed in his faith. His spiritual beliefs were a guiding light in his life, shaping the kind, honorable man he became.

Carlos’s legacy is one of love, integrity, and reliability. He will forever be remembered as someone who stood up for what was right, whose presence made the world a kinder place.

Carlos was preceded in death by his Father, Carlos York Sanchez, Sr., Grandparents, David G. Serrato Sr., and Tano and Isabel Sanchez, David G Serrato III, John Gonzales, and Emilio Gonzales.

He is survived by his loving mother, Melinda Oliva, sisters, Amanda Oliva, and Ramona Jones, Grandmother; Ramona Serrato, Brother-In-Law; Christopher Rodriguez, Aunts; Mary Garcia, Albert Mendez, Gloria McClain; Diane Delgado and Husband Jimmy Delgado, Belia Martinez and husband Albert Martinez, Hortencia Cardenas, Mary Herbert, Janie Gonzales, Uncles Paul Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

If Carlos could speak to us now, he would surely say, “Thank you for being here for my family. Please continue to care for them and look out for them. This is not goodbye, but see you later.”

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at DeLeon Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to remember and celebrate Carlos’s life. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial also on Saturday. Carlos will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

May Carlos rest in everlasting peace, his memory a blessing to us all.